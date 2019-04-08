﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, Live Cricket Score: KXIP Vs SRH – Punjab Bowl Against Unchanged Hyderabad

Live coverage of the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), being played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Follow live cricket score of KXIP vs SRH match here:

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
Both Kings XI and SRH have six points each from five games
2019-04-08T19:32:14+0530

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between a Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and former champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here is live cricket score of KXIP vs SRH IPL match:

(PREVIEW | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | 2019 ELECTION SPECIAL)

7: 31 PM IST: Ravi Ashwin have won the toss and opted the bowl first.

7:25 PM IST: And the area of concerns as vividly played out against their respective last matches is fragile middle order. Hyderabad have been empowered by the presence of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, while Punjab also lost two of the three matches in which they batted second.

7:20 PM IST: Both the sides have many positives to talk about. Kings XI Punjab have shown the ability to win close matches as did against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, but have failed against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings – two teams currently at the top of the table with eight points each.

Like Punjab, Hyderabad also have six points but are placed third thanks to a better net run-rate. They too lost to Kolkata, then went onto beat Rajasthan, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, but were exposed against Mumbai.

Teams (from):

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

David Warner Ravichandran Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kane Williamson Jonny Bairstow

