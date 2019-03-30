Visiting Mumbai Indians will look to keep their momentum from their thrilling win, albeit with little assistance from the umpire, against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they take on Kings XI Punjab, who faced some rough handling from a certain Dre Russ in Kolkata Knight Riders jersey. Once again, both the captains – Rohit Sharma for MI and R Ashwin for KXIP – will be crucial players for either side. And welcome to our live coverage of the KXIP vs MI match for updates and cricket score:

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

5.26 PM IST Pollard goes high and he's been caught by Mayank. That was awell-disguisedd Knuckleball from Tye and Pollard miscues it. He s gone for 7 runs. FoW.146/5 (17.1 Overs). Mayank pulls off a wonderful catch at long off. Both the Pandya brothers are now in the middle.

5.15 PM IST KXIP have managed to put the screws on the run rate. Will Pandya be able to repeat his heroics yet again. The seamers have been very expensive today. Thanks to both the Ashwin's, who have kept the batsmen under check. At the end of 16 overs, MI were 137 for 4. And it is a strategic timeout.

5.10 PM IST With six overs to go, the platform is set for incoming heavyweights Pollard, and Pandya. MI will be aiming to reach somewhere close around 190 to 200. M Ashwin has been exceptional today. He is into his final over and picks up Yuvraj Singh. It was the wrong one and Yuvi falls for it. Went for the sweep shot and the cherry lands safely into the hands of Shami at deep backward square leg. Yuvi departs for 18 runs. FoW 126/4 (14.4 Overs). M Ashwin finishes his spell with the returns of 2/25.

5.00 PM IST KXIP will have to get de Kock. He's going berserk at Mohali. He walks across and tonks Shami over deep square leg for a six. And oh wait. There is an appeal for an LBW and the umpire has raised his finger. Kock has gone for the review. There's nothing on the ultra edge and he's gone. de Kock lbw Shami 60 (39) (6x4, 2x6) FoW 120/3 (12.6 Overs)

4.55 PM IST Vintage Yuvraj is back. He s taking Tye for a toss. An excellent drive followed by an elegant straight drive. No wonder he has rolled back the time. Mumbai brings up their100. Kock hits one in the air and it's a four. He brings up his 50 off 35 balls. At the end of 12 overs, MI were 106/2

4.48 PM IST Short ball from Shami and QDK buries it into the stands. This is probably going to be a high scoring game. The South African has made his intentions clear. He is not going to play a patient game; He is going on all attack mode at the opposition. De Kock is nearing his fifty. After 10 overs, Mumbai were 87/2.

4.40PM IST de Kock looking in great touch. The southpaw cuts R Ashwin for a four and reaches 1000 run landmark in IPL. He follows it up with a couple of boundaries in the next over as he comes down the track to M Ashwin and slams two fours. Its the end of 9 overs and its a time out. Mumbai were 76/2 after 9 overs.

4.30 PM IST Suryakumar Yadav comes into bat and gets going with a couple of boundaries. His journey is shortlived as he is trapped in front by Murugan Ashwin. It was a slider and he was caught plumb in front of the wicket. Yadav departs for 11. Fow 62/2 (6.2 Overs). Yuvraj Singh walks into the middle. He would be hoping to make it big given Mohali is his home ground.

4.25 PM IST: Viljoen comes into the attack and strikes the first blow, as he traps Rohit Sharma leg before the wicket. The MI skipper went for a wild slog and missed the ball completely. The South African is jubilant. Rohit departs for 32 (18) FoW-51/1 (5.2 Overs)





4.20 PM IST: Andre Tye is introduced into the attack. And Rohit looks in sublime touch. Three boundaries were scored off the over. An elegant backfoot punch all the way to the boundary sums up the class Rohit possesses. Mumbai were 50/0 after 5 overs

4.05 PM IST: At the end of three overs, MI have scored decently as they have a score of 28 for no loss on board. Rohit Sharma and Kock have started the innings pretty well with a couple of boundaries to their name. Ravichandran Ashwin has

3:45 PM IST: And that brought us the Chris Gayle-Lasith Malinga stats. The Windies great has a strike-rate of just 73.44 Malinga in IPL (47 runs from 64 balls, including 38 dots). Malinga got him out once.

3:41 PM IST: What about this captain vs captain stats: Rohit Sharma's batting average in IPL against Ravichandran Ashwin not great but not bad. He has scored 73 from 87 balls and was dismissed only once.

3:33 PM IST: R Ashwin wins the toss and KIXP will bowl first against MI. One change for Punjab, Mumbai are unchanged. This Mohali pitch is expected to be sporting. And average first innings score is 169.

Playing XIs:

3: 15 PM IST: Here's a quick look at the head-to-head record – In 22 matches, MI won 12 while KXIP won 10.

2:58 PM IST: Spotlight, as expected will be on Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya and of course Yuvraj Singh. But Varun Chakravarthy can be a dark horse today despite his not so comfortable IPL debut. He's still a mystery spinner. Here's WHAT a vintage Yuvi did in Bengaluru.

2:38 PM IST: MI lost their first match in Delhi with Rishabh Pant toying with the visiting bowlers, then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai. KXIP started their campaign with a controversial win against Rajasthan Royals at home, then were blown away by Andre Russell in Kolkata. As things stand now, KXIP top the bottom half of the eight-team table, by virtue of better run rate. MI are second, just above two winless sides RCB and RR. At the top half, its KKR, CSK, DC and SRH at the top.

2:30 PM IST: It was a league double for Mumbai Indians in this fixture last season, In the first match in Indore, Krunal Pandya helped with the bat, scoring 31 from 12 balls, as MI chased down 174. At home, they Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai defended 17 in the last over to win by 3 runs.