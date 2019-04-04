Hosts Delhi Capitals gave a good fight to SunRisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground only to lose by five wickets against a disciplined side on Thursday.

Their fourth win in five matches in Delhi helped SunRisers to the top of table, ahead of Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. All three teams have six pints each. Delhi, meanwhile continued to stuck in the middle with four points from five matches.

Chasing a modest total, last year's runners-up started on a very strong note with Jonny Bairstow taking apart Delhi bowlers. Buth Bairstow and David Warner failed to register a 100-run stand for the first wicket, which they have done in the previous three matches. After an opening stand of 64 runs inside the first seven overs, the visitors lost wickets in a quick succession. But Mohammad Nabi finished off the chase, hitting 17 off nine balls.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma SunRisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(wk), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

(PREVIEW | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | 2019 ELECTION SPECIAL)

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Mohammad Nabi hits the winning shot against Delhi Capitals. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

11:19 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada on with the penultimate over of the match. Yusuf Pathan takes a single, then Mohammad Nabi finishes off with a four and six, over deep backward point. All for nothing for Delhi. But a good fight. SunRisers Hyderabad win by five wickets.

11:16 PM IST: Chris Morris returns for his third over. Good start with two singles from the first three balls, then a thick inside edge for a four to fine leg boundary. Six runs from the over. SRH-120/5 after 18 overs. They need 10 from 12.

11:12 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada returns for his third over. The South African manages to keep Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi quiet. Just three singles from the over. SRH-114/5 after 17 overs. They need another 16 runs from 18 balls.

11:06 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane on with his last over. And the Nepalese bowler gets the wicket of Deepak Hooda (10 off 11). Caught at long off by Kagiso Rabada. FoW-111/5 (15.6 Over). SRH need another 19 runs from 24 balls. Lamichhane's figures: 4-0-32-1. Time out.

11:01 PM IST: Axar Patel gets the wicket of Vijay Shankar (16 off 21). Caught by Shreyas Iyer at extra cover. FoW-101/4 (14.3 Over). Hyderabad need another 29 runs from 33 balls. Yusuf Pathan is the new man. Patel completed his spell with figures of 4-0-18-1.

10:58 PM IST: Rahul Tewatia on with his last over. Deepak Hooda hits the third ball for a four, behind square. Then, Shreyas Iyer drops Hooda next ball at extra cover. Easy chance and Delhi captain is livid with himself. Five runs from the over. Tewatia's figures: 3-0-10-1. SRH-100/3 after 14 overs. They need another 30 runs from 36 balls.

Delhi Capitals player Ishant Sharma bowls against SunRisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

10:54 PM IST: Ishant Sharma gets the better of Manish Pandey, caught at cow corner by Prithvi Shaw. FoW-95/3 (12.6). Pandey made 10 off 13. Five runs and a wicket from the over. Hyderabad need another 35 runs off 42 balls.

10:49 PM IST: Rahul Tewatia continued to impress with the ball. Three runs from his second over. SRH-90/2 after 12 overs.

10:45 PM IST: Six singles from Axar Patel's third over. Hyderabad added 23 runs in the last four overs, losing one wicket. SRH-87/2 after 11 overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

10:40 PM IST: Chris Morris returns for his second over. Good start but was hit for a four off the fourth ball through cover by Vijay Shankar. Eight runs from the over. SRH-81/2 after 10 overs. They need another 49 runs from 60 balls.

10:35 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane on with his third over. Five runs from it. His figures so far: 3-0-24-0. SRH-73/2 after nine overs. Need another 57 runs from 66 balls. Time out.

Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada, centre, celebrates the wicket of SunRisers Hyderabad's David Warner with his teammates. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

10:31 PM IST: Two quick wickets for Delhi. Kagiso Rabada removes David Warner (10 off 18). Caught by Chris Morris. FoW-68/2 (7.6 Over). Manish Pandey joines Vijay Shankar in the middle. Hyderabad need another 62 runs from 72 balls.

10:23 PM IST: Rahul Tewatia into the attack. But David Warner and Jonny Bairstow continue to rotate the strike. Tewatia manages to elicit an LBW decision from the umpire in his favour. Bairstow quick to challenge the call. And he's gone, two shy off 50 (48 off 28). FoW-64/1 (6.5 Over).

10:18 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada gets his first over, and runs into a Jonny Bairstow. 14 runs from it, with three fours – all hit by Bairstow. He's batting on a different surface. The Englishman is on 47 off 25. SRH-62/0 after six overs. They need another 68 from 84 balls.

10:14 PM IST: Axar Patel returns for his second over. Four leg byes to start, a single then a dot. Jonny Bairstow hit the fourth ball for a four, to long-off boundary. A wide. And two singles more. 12 runs from the over. SRH-48/0 after five overs.

10:09 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer introduced Chris Morris into the attack, and was hit for back-to-back fours off, then after a dot ball, Jonny Bairstow hit the fourth ball for another. A half-chance for a catch at mid-on, even though Kagiso Rabad gave his all. Four leg byes to end the 16-run over. SRH-36/0 after four overs. They need another 94 runs.

10:05 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane hit for a six, over long on and a four, to mid-wicket boundary, off the first two balls by Jonny Bairstow. A single and a double followed. Shreyas Iyer wasted a review. Lamichhane pleaded but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant adviced against it. Ball pitched outside the leg stump. 13 runs from the over. SRH-20/3 after three overs. They need another 110 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Jonny Bairstow watches as Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel unsuccessfully attempts to catch the ball. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

10: 00 PM IST: Spin from both the ends with Axar Patel sharing the new ball. A dot to Jonny Bairstow then dropped an easy return catch. In the process, he also injured himself by landing awkwardly. But continued. A single off the last ball. SHR-7/0 after two overs. They need another 123 runs.

9:57 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichhane, legspinner, starts the defence with a six-run first over. Jonny Bairstow hits the fifth ball for a four, to fine leg boundary.

9:45 PM IST: It sure was a difficult batting strip. But Hyderabad bowlers were brilliant. Bhuvi, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each, while Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma took one each.

For Delhi, skipper Shreyas Iyer was the leading scorer with 43 off 41. Axar Patel provided some fireworks late in the innings, hitting two sixes and a four for his 23 off 13.

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot against SunRisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

9:39 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul gets his second wicket. Wild swing from Kagiso Rabada, and catch taken by Bhuvi at short third man. Then, Axar Patel hits the fourth ball for a six over wide long on. He was cramped for room but still managed to pull it off. Hit the next ball towards long off, but fielded for a double. Last ball, and Axar finished off with a six, straight over the sightscreen. He remained unbeaten on 23 off 13. Some momentum gained. They posted 129/8. Kaul's figures: 4-0-35-2.

9:34 PM IST: SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second wicket. Chris Morris caught by Mohammad Nabi at extra cover. FoW-107/7 (18.2 Over). Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabad are the unbeaten batsmen for Delhi. Sandeep Sharma drops a sitter, giving a life to Rabada. That happened off the fourth ball. Ten runs and a wicket from the over. Bhuvi's figures: 4-0-27-2. DC-115/7 after 19 overs.

9:28 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma concedes eight runs from his last over, including a six off the second ball, hit by Chris Morris over deep square leg boundary. Sandeep's figures: 4-0-25-1. In the previous over, Rashid Khan leaked four singles for one wicket. His figures: 4-0-18-1. DC-105/6 after 18 overs.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is bowled out by SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

9:22 PM IST: Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. Cleans up Shreyas Iyer's off-stump. Low bounce. FoW - 93/6 (16.1 Over). Iyer made 43 off 41. In the last four overs, Delhi scored 27 runs and lost two wickets.

9:16 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his third over and huge shout for LBW against Chris Morris. Just missing the off-stump. Umpire's call. Not out. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, however, continues to impress. Hits the fifth ball real hard, straight for his third four. Five runs from the over. DC-85/5 after 15 overs. Iyer in unbeaten on 38 off 36.

9:07 PM IST: Manish Pandey pulls off a stunning catch at backward point. Colin Ingram cuts it hard, but found a diving Pandey completing the catch. First wicket for Siddarth Kaul. FoW-75/5 (13.3 Over). Time out.

SunRisers Hyderabad players Rashid Khan, left, hugs teammate Sandeep Sharma after he took the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Rahul Tewatia. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

9:03 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma on with his third over. Seen runs from it, including a four, hit by Shreyas Iyer off the third over. His figures so far: 3-0-17-1. DC-72/4 after 13 overs.

8:59 PM IST: Another brilliant over from Rashid Khan. Four singles. Skipper Shreyas Iyer is fighting alone for Delhi. Colin Ingram is his new partner. DC-65/4 after 12 overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow unsuccessfully tries to stump out Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

8:53 PM IST: Sublime cover drive from Rahul Tewatia, off the third ball of the 11th over. Sandeep Sharma, however, hits back. Wicket. Caught at cover by Mohammad Nabi. FoW-61/4 (10.5 Over).

8:49 PM IST: First ball after the break and Rishabh Pant is gone. Caught at deep by Deepak Hooda. FoW-52/3 (9.1 Over). New man Rahul Tewatia joined skipper Shreyas Iyer. Mohammad Nabi on a hat-trick. One leg bye. And a review for LBW, hit Iyer on the pad. Umpire's call. Not out. Four runs and a wicket. DC-56/3 after ten overs.

8:41 PM IST: Five runs from Sandeep Sharma's first over, all singles. 25 runs for Delhi in the last four overs for one wicket. DC -52/2 after nine overs. Time-Out.

8:35 PM IST: Rashid Khan starts his spell with a loosener, and all Shreyas Iyer needed to do was to find the gap. And a four through cover. The Afghan spinner responded with three dot deliveries. Two dot balls off the fifth ball. Earlier, Siddarth Kaul leaked five runs from his second over. DC - 47/2 after eight over.

SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, left, congratulates teammate Mohammad Nabi, right, after he took the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

8:26 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi strikes in his third over. Shikhar Dhawan gone for 12 off 14. Yop edge, caught by Sandeep Sharma at short fine leg. FoW - 36/2 (5.6 Over).

8:21 PM IST: Four runs from Mohammad Nabi's second over to back up skipper Bhuvi's one-run over. Then, Shreyas Iyer hits the third ball of the fifth over, bowled by Siddarth Kaul, for a six over long on. Eight runs from the over. DC - 27/1.

Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw is bowled out during IPL cricket T20 match against SunRisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

8:11 PM IST: SunRisers strike early. Bhuvneswhar Kumar castles Prithvi Shaw's wickets. FoW - 14/1 (2.2 Over). 11 of 11 for the youngster. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer is the new man in the centre.

8:08 PM IST: Spin straight on. Tidy over from Mohammad Nabi. Six singles. SHikhar Dhawan quiet for now against his old team. DC - 14/0 after two overs.

8:04 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings in Delhi. Prithvi Shaw, sublime as ever, hits the first ball for a four through cover. Impeccable timing. Good response from Bhuvi. Three dot balls. Good length deliveries and on the target. But, a lucky four, through the cordon. Thick outside edge and races to the boundary. A dot to end the eight-run over.

7:39 PM IST: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma SunRisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(wk), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul Here's the Playing XI for #DCvSRH



Live - https://t.co/eCgmofbt5n #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Xdzq3enqqg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019

7:33 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the toss, and he opts to bowl. SunRisers are unchanged. Kane Williamson is not playing. Delhi have three changes.

Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer walks for practice into the ground covered with fumigation smoke, ahead of IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

6:50 PM IST: Here's a look at key numbers ahead of the toss. In the previous 12 meetings, SRH have won eight times, but with a lower average score (149) as against Delhi's 156. Shikhar Dhawan, who now plays for Delhi, is the leading scorer with 357 runs. His former opening partner David Warner, who's in sublime form, is second with 276. Chris Morris and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have the joint-most wickets in this fixture, five apiece.

6:37 PM IST: Kaif's also not happy that some of the teams are indulging in 'cheating' by replacing bad fielders, mostly bowlers, with young and better fielders. Read what he said HERE.

6:30 PM IST: Mohammad Kaif, one of the coached in the Delhi Capitals set-up, admitted that there were of plenty of broken hearts after their loss to Kings XI Punjab. One way assuage the pain is to win tonight's match. But it will be a huge ask for the young team, against one of the most consistent sides in the league.

Squads:

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.