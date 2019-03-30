There's a different kind of storm blowing in eastern India, and this weekend it's expected to reach the national capital. And it's named Andre Russell aka Dre Russ. For Delhi, the only way to thwart that storm is by launching their own. And they have their own Rishabh Pant. Cutting to the chase, welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and early pace-setters Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Here are the live updates and cricket score of DC vs KKR IPL match.

8:29 PM IST: Harshal Patel into the attack. Four good balls and the fifth one had a lot of width and Robin smashed it to the fence. Harshal traps Robin in front of the wicket off the last ball. Robin departs for 11. FOW 36/2 (5.6 Overs)

8:25 PM IST: Morris continues. Robin takes a single off the first ball. Lynn defends a ball befor4e hovering the next one over mid-off for a four. He gets beaten and follows it up with another four.

8:20 PM IST: Sandeep continues to torment Nikhil. And Naik fails to read the wrong one and he is trapped. The umpire raises his finger. KKR take a review, but there is not bat and he is out. FoW 16/1 (3.4 overs). KKR were 21/1 after 4 overs. Uthappa walks in places it troughthe covers for a boundary.

8:14 PM IST: Chris Morris is into the attack. An exceptional over from Morris as he gives away only two runs.

8:09 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichane comes into the attack. A cautious Naik watches and defends Sandeep's deliveries. And DC lose a review for a catch. A single of the last ball and Naik keeps the strike.

Scoring: 0-0-0-0-0-1

8:04 PM IST: Nikhil Naik and Chris Lynn walk in to open KKR's innings. A streaky start to Naik as he inside edges the ball past the leg stump for a boundary of Rabada. A couple of dot balls, and then he takes a single. Chris Lynn times one to the fence.

7:56 PM IST: Sandeep Lamichane is a very good inclusion for DC. The leg spinner from Nepal has been impressive lately. And this wicket will provide him the right assistance.

7:52 PM IST: Surprise! Surprise! Four changes in the Delhi team for today;'s match. Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, and Sandeep Lamichhane come in for the crucial game. And for KKR! Sunil Narine is out with an injury. And Nikhil Naik comes in.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

7.35 PM IST Shreyas Iyer won the toss and DC opt to bowl against KKR.

Meanwhile at the Kotla, @DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @KKRiders #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/2x20PuQuaJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

7:15 PM IST: We are 15 minutes away from the toss and the covers are off. We have an exciting game in hand. It is to be seen how the pitch behaves. The captain winning the toss will most likely put the opposition to bat to see how the Kotla wicket behaves.

6:57 PM IST: The drizzle seems to have gone away. The skies are getting clear. The pitch might be on the slower side and might assist the spinners. It is gonna be a battle of the spinners. Here's the preview for more details.

6:43 PM IST: The slight drizzle could be the calm before the Storm. Delhi will be in for a thunderous evening with the clash of the power-hitting giants Russel and Pant. Even the heavens are getting geared for the Russell-Pant storm.

6:25 PM IST: And there's slight drizzle in Delhi. Shouldn't be a problem though.

6:15 PM IST: Key numbers ahead of the toss:

In the 23 previous meetings, KKR has won 13 times as against Delhi, who used to be Daredevils, winning nine. There was one abandoned match too. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is the leading scorer in this fixture, with 569. He sure loved to punish his 'home' team.

5:40 PM IST: What happened so far?

KKR are the table toppers, having beaten SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in their first two matches. And featuring heavily in those wins were Andre Russell, the big Jamaican all-rounder who deals in boundaries and has the knack of picking important wickets. Delhi started their 2019 IPL campaign on a rousing note, defeating three-time champions Mumbai Indians then lost to Chennai Super Kings.