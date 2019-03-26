In a rare master vs student clash, shrewd tactician in MS Dhoni will be plotting the downfall of a rampaging Rishabh Pant in the latter's home-ground in Delhi. It will be a battle where experience will be pitted against youth, and astuteness will square off against flamboyance when the two teams meet on what is expected to be another sluggish Feroz Shah Kotla track. Catch live score and updates of 2019 IPL match between CSK and RCB here.

