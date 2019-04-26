So, a disciplined Mumbai Indians (MI) have breached Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fortress in the absence of MS Dhoni. This is CSK's first defeat at Chepauk since May 2015.

MI have also done a double over fellow three-time champions CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. A 46-run defeat is also CSK's biggest loss by runs. The biggest defeat is also against MI, by 60 runs in 2013.

Despite the defeat, CSK led the table with 16 points from 12 matches. MI moved up to second with 14 points from 11 matches.

Sent into bat, MI rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 67, his first half-century of the season, to post 155 for four and then bundled out CSK for 109 in 17.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 155 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 67, Evin Lewis 32; Mitchell Santner 2/13).

Chennai Super Kings: 109 all out in 17.4 overs (Murali Vijay 38; Lasith Malinga 4/37).

And that's all from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

(SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | 2019 ELECTION SPECIAL)

11:31 PM IST: Lasith Malinga on with his final over. He had Harbhajan Singh caught at long-on by Hardik Pandya. FoW-103/9 (17.2 Over). But the next ball, Mitchell Santner hits a six over long-on as new man Imran Tahir watches in awe. Then the wicket. Caught at long on by Kieron Pollard. Big win for Mumbai Indians. By 46 runs. CSK all out for 109.

11:27 PM IST: Another CSK wicket. Jasprit Bumrah had Deepak Chahar caught at deep midwicket by a diving Krunal Pandya. FoW-101/8 (16.3 Over). Harbhajan Singh is the new man. Four runs from the over. Bumrah's figures so far: 2/10. CSK-103/8 after 17 overs. They need 53 from 18 balls.

11:20 PM IST: Just when Chennai are starting to increase the scoring rate, Dwayne Bravo is out. Caught and bowled for Lasith Malinga off the last ball of the over. Bravo made 20 off 17. Mitchell Santner hit the third ball for a six. CSK-99/7 after 16 overs. They need another 57 runs from 24 balls. Time out.

11:13 PM IST: Rahul Chahar completes his spell, for figures of 0/21. Eight runs from the last over, including a four off the third ball hit by Dwayne Bravo. CSK-88/6 after 15 overs. 24 runs and one wicket from the last four overs.

11:08 PM IST: Finally, one good over for Chennai. Hardik Pandya leaks ten runs from his second over, including a four from free-hit. CSK-80/6 after 14 overs. They need 76 runs from 36 balls.

11:03 PM IST: Debutant Anukul Roy is growing in confidence. Four singles from his second over. CSK-70/6 after 13 overs. They need 86 runs from 42 balls.

10:59 PM IST: Finally, Murali Vijay runs out of luck. Dismissed in contoversial fashion. The third upmire takes a long time to come to the conclusion. Caught at point by Suryakumar Yadav. FoW-66/6 (11.4 Over). Vijay can't believe it. He made 38 off 35. Two runs from Jasprit Bumrah's second over. Mitchell Santner is the new man.

10:50 PM IST: Rahul Chahar rushing through his overs. Four runs from his third over. All singles, CSK-64/4 after 11 overs. They need 92 runs from 54 balls.

10:46 PM IST: Debutant Anukul Roy gets a wicket. Had Dhruv Shorey caught at long-on by Rahul Chahar. FoW-60/5 (9.6 Over). Seven runs and a wicket from the over. Dwayne Bravo is the new man.

10:40 PM IST: Another very good over from Mumbai. Six runs from Rahul Chahar's second over. Murali Vijay, who already got two lives, survives a run-out chance off the fifth ball. CSK-53/4 after nine overs. They need another 103 runs from 66 balls. Time out.

10:35 PM IST: Change of end for Krunal Pandya. A double off the first ball, then he cleans up Kedar Jadhav. FoW-45/4 (7.2 Over). Four runs and a wicket from the over. Dhruv Shorey is the new man. CSK-47/4 after eight overs. They need 109 from 12 overs.

10:29 PM IST: Another bowling change. Rahul Chahar comes in for the seventh wicket. Three singles from it. CSK-43/3. They need 113 runs from 78 balls.

10:25 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah gets his first over. A single off the third ball, then a misfield at deep backward square by Krunal Pandya, while going for the catch, makes it a five-run over. With that dropped catch, Murali Vijay gets a second life. CSK-40/3 after six overs.

10:21 PM IST: Krunal Pandya strikes. He bowls Ambati Rayudu. FoW-34/3 (4.3 Over). Kedar Jadhav is the new man. One run and a wicket from the over. This is horror start from Chennai. CSK-35/3 after five overs. They need 121 from 90 balls.

10:18 PM IST: Hardik Pandya strikes in his first over. He had Suresh Raina caught at backward point, by Suryakumar Yadav. FoW-22/2 (3.2 Over). Ambati Rayudu is the new man. But Murali Vijay continues to find runs. He hits the ball for a four, then follows it up with a six. 12 runs from the over. CSK-34/2 after four overs. They need 122 runs from 95 balls.

10:11 PM IST: Lasith Malinga on with his second over. Murali Vijay hits the second ball for a four, over point and he survives. Anukul Roy, the debutant drops him at backward point. FoW-22/1 (2.6 Over). 11 runs from the over.

10:07 PM IST: Krunal Pandya shares the new ball with Lasith Malinga. Two singles off the first two balls. Then, Murali Vijay blocks the last four balls. Krunal almost had Vijay stumped off the fourth ball. CSK-11/1 after two overs.

10:03 PM IST: What an eventful first over in the second innings. Shane Watson hits Lasith Malinga for back-to-back fours off the second and third balls. Then, the Aussie holes out at short fine leg off a very ordinary delivery. Caught by Rahul Chahar. FoW-9/1 (0.5 Over). Suresh Raina is the new man. CSK-9/1.

9:41 PM IST: Kieron Pollard needs two pairs of gloves to choose from. Goes for the blue ones. Dwayne Bravo on with the last over. And Pollard connects the first ball, straight. Umpire needed some covering. Bullet. Full toss and to long-off for a single. Hardik Pandya moves across and a wide denied with the ball passing under the bat. Another full toss, but Pandya dispatches it for a four. Straight. On the off, and a six over long on. A double to end the over. 17 runs from the over. Bravo's figures: 0/35. MI-155/4.

9:35 PM IST: Deepak Chahar on with his last over. Hardik Pandya takes a double to mid-wicket; then a top-edged for single. Suresh Raina injures himself while going a for the catch off the second ball at mid-off. Kieron Pollard hits the third ball for a four to fine leg. To mid-wicket for a double. A single to deep mid-wicket. A slower ball to end the over. 10 runs from it. MI-138/4 after 19 overs. Chahar's figures: 1/46. 33 runs and one wicket from the last four overs.

9:29 PM IST: Dwayne Bravo on with his third over. Hardik Pandya takes a single off the first ball. Bravo deceives Kieron Pollard with a widish slower ball. A single off the next ball and a wide. Imran Tahir stops a certain four at third man, restricting it to a double. Pandya takes another single and a dot to end the over. Six runs from it. Mi-128/4 after 18 overs.

e9:23 PM IST: What an over from Mitchell Santner. One run and one wicket. Almost had Kieron Pollard too, off the last ball. MI-122/4 after 17 overs. Santner's figures: 2/13.

9:21 PM IST: Mitchell Santner gets the big wicket. A miscued shot from Rohit Sharma and caught at long on by Murali Vijay. FoW-122/4 (16.2 Over). Rohit made 67 off 48. Kieron Pollard is the new man.

9:18 PM IST: Imran Tahir on with his last over. Rohit Sharma pulls the first ball for a four to deep mid-wicket with Dhruv Shorey mistiming his dive at the boundary. Rohit changes his bat, and plays a similar shot, this time beating Shorey to his right. A single, then a dot. Hardik Pandya takes a single. Rohit hits his third six, again teasing with Shorey. 16 runs from the over and Tahir's figures: 1/37. MI-121/3 after 16 overs. Rohit is unbeaten on 67 off 47.

9:14 PM IST: Mitchell Santner on with his third over. Three dot balls to Hardik Pandya. A single off the fourth ball, to cover. A dot and another single, this time to long off. Two runs from the over. MI-105/3 after 15 overs.

9:08 PM IST: Imran Tahir returns and he strikes. He had Krunal Pandya (1 off 3) caught at deep mid-wicket by Mitchell Santner. FoW-101/3 (13.1 Over). Hardik Pandya replaces his older brother. Three balls later, Tahir almost had Rohit Sharma. The ball lands just short of Suresh Raina at cover. Two runs from the over. MI-103/3 after 14 overs. Time out.

9:04 PM IST: Two dot balls to Rohit Sharma, followed by a single. And with that fifty for the skipper, in 37 balls. Two runs from the over. MI-101/2 after 13 overs.

9:01 PM IST: Mitchell Santner gets the much-needed breakthrough for CSK. He had Evin Lewis caught at deep midwicket by Dwayne Bravo. FoW-99/2 (12.1 Over). Lewis made 32 off 30. Krunal Pandya is the new man.

8:59 PM IST: Dwayne Bravo on with his second over. Three singles then a dot to Rohit Sharma. Mumbai skipper plays a well controlled, lofted shot over the wicketkeeper for a four. Bravo responds with a well-directed yorker. Rohit forced to dig it out. Seven runs from the over. MI-99/1 after 12 runs. The second-wicket stand for Mumbai now worth 75 off 56.

8:54 PM IST: Mitchell Santner on and he beats Rohit Sharma. Huge turn away from Rohit Sharma. A beauty. A double to fine leg, then another dot. Rohit hits the fourth ball for a four, beautifully timed and beats the fielder at deep. Two more singles, and eight runs from the over. MI-92/1 after 11 overs. Rohit is on 44 off 30 and Evin Lewis on 30 off 27.

8:49 PM IST: Dwayne Bravo gets his first over. A dot to Evin Lewis, and another. Then a wide. Lewis plays to deep backward point for a single. Another single as Rohit Sharma plays to deep backward point. Another single, to mid-off. A well-timed shot through cover from Rohit for a single. Five runs from the over. MI-84/1 after 10 overs.

8:42 PM IST: Imran Tahir continues with his second over. Three singles and a clean hit over, long on, by Evin Lewis. A six. And just beat the fielder at long off for a four. And fifty-run stand for Rohit Sharma and Lewis. A single and 14 runs from the over. MI-79/1 after nine overs. Time out.

8:38 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh on with his last over. A single, then Rohit Sharma hits he second ball for a six over deep midwicket boundary. More height than distance. A dot then, another six. This time, it travels, over long on. A single. And there's some talk on the pros and cons of using a bowler, how experience he may be, on the trot. A single to end the over. 14 runs from it. Harbhajan's figures: 0/23. MI-65/1 after eight overs.

8:34 PM IST: First bowling change. Imran Tahir on with the seventh over. Three singles, then a leg bye as Evin Lewis gets lucky with the ball pitching outside the line. Two more singles and six runs from the over. MI-51/1.

8:30 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh continues with his third over. Rohit Sharma plays the first ball past short third man. Imran Tahir chases and cuts it short. One run saved. Rohit tries a sweep shot, but gets hit on the chin. A single then three dots to Evin Lewis. Four runs from the over. MI-45/1 after six overs.

8:26 PM IST: Deepak Chahar on with his third over on the trot. A single to Rohit Sharma, then back-to-back fours as Evin Lewis gets lucky -- first, a pull shot then a streaky one, beating the wicketkeeper. A single then Rohit plays it to deep mid-wicket for a double. A four to fine leg. 16 runs from the over. MI-41/1 after five overs.

8:21 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh continues with his second over. A single off the second ball and Ambati Rayudu, keeping tonight, thinks they have Evin Lewis trapped. Just one single from the over. MI-25/1 after four overs.

8:17 PM IST: That brought Evin Lewis in the centre. 11 runs from the over. MI-24/1 after three overs.

8:15 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues with his second over and a six to start with. Quinton de Kock pulls it over square leg boundary. And a sublime drive through extra cover with Imran Tahir letting it go. A dot ball then a wide for the height. A slow bouncer but bounced over the batsman. And a leading edge, caught behind. FoW-24/1 (2.4 Over). De Kock made 15 off nine.

8:10 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh on with the second over. A single to Rohit Sharma. A dot ball, then three singles. The ball is already wet. Four singles from the over. MI-13/0 after two overs.

8:05 PM IST: Deepak Chahar with the new ball. Rohit Sharma, who was expected to come at first down, faces the first ball and gets a lucky four past point thanks to a rather 'well-timed' thick edge. Quinton de Kock takes three off the fourth ball. Brilliant ground fielding from Murali Vijay at deep to save one run. A single to end the over. Nine runs from the over.

7:50 PM IST: According to Darren Ganga, who was giving pitch report for the official broadcasters of the league, tonight's match will be played on the same pitch which was used for the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Spin will again play a vital role. The SunRisers Hyderabad match was also played on this track. RCB could score only 70 while SRH scored 175.

7:46 PM IST: In the reverse fixture of the so-called El Clasico of Indian Premier League, Pandya brothers -- Krunal and Hardik -- played crucial star with both bat and bowl to give Mumbai Indians a 37-run win. Defending 170, Mumbai restricted Chennai to 133/8 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 3.

7:38 PM IST: MS Dhoni is down with fever and Ravindra Jadeja is also not well. IPL debut for Anukul Roy as Mumbai Indians make two changes. Roy and Evin Lewis come in for Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande. Three changes for Chennai Super Kings. Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey and Murali Vijay are in. Faf du Plessis is also out.

Anukul Roy is all set to make his debut for the @mipaltan. Go well, boy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5ivbIkoagT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2019

7:33 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings' stand-in skipper Suresh Raina has won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings will look to take revenge against Mumbai Indians to whom they had lost in the away fixture.

Though CSK have already reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the playoffs, they would like to consolidate their position at the top.

The MS Dhoni-led side roared back to form after two losses, with a six-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night, riding on Shane Watson's big hitting.

And tonight, the hosts would be looking to continue the momentum.

The visitors, currently in the third spot with 12 points from 10 games, are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.