Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking for revenge when they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the return leg fixture of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Eden Gardens at Kolkata on Friday. DC managed to pip KKR earlier this season in the super over, thanks to Rabada's yorker that castled big hitting Andre Russell.

Away from the match, the spotlight will also fall on where former KKR and India captain Sourav Ganguly sits during the match. Ganguly will be a 'visitor' at his 'home' ground of Eden Gardens as he is currently donning the advisor's hat in the Delhi franchise, which has drawn 'conflict-of-interest' charges against him.

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone.

His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did it with perfect execution by stranding Dre-Russ (as Russell is known to KKR fans) with his spin-heavy attack en route to handing KKR a crushing seven-wicket defeat in Chennai in their last match.

KKR also had suffered a defeat at the hands of DC. Tasked to defend 11 runs in the Super Over, Rabada was smashed for a four by Russell in the first ball, but returned strongly to uproot the middle stump with an inch-perfect yorker, something Ganguly has termed as the "ball of the tournament".

While KKR will look to avenge their first-leg defeat, Delhi, who have six points from as many matches, will be looking for their fourth win of the league to return to top-five.

While the KKR fans may be anticipating a Russell-mania at the Eden, the nature of the wicket will also play an important role in Friday's match.

With DC boast of a world-class pace attack spearheaded by the 23-year-old South African Rabada, a few insiders at Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have claimed that its president Ganguly may have a 'say' in the pitch which could assist pacers.

"You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple," Ganguly has said while replying on the allegations with a straight bat, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty.

When and how to watch:

Date: April 12 (Friday), 2019

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tv guide: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Probable XI:



Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.



(With PTI inputs)