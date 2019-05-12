﻿
Kieron Pollard, known for his theatrics, threatened to spoil the IPL 2019 final between MI and CSK after few contentious calls from the umpires

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
2019-05-12T22:41:12+0530

Kieron Pollard theatrics stopped play during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Hyderabad on Sunday.

After winning the toss, MI opted to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Quinton de Kock started strongly. But they lost the momentum with wickets falling at regular intervals.

With Mumbai needing every possible run were denied a couple of close wide calls from umpire Nitin Menon in the last over, bowled by Dwayne Bravo. Pollard, not happy with the calls, decided to protest in a dramatic manner.

After the third ball, which clearly was outside the tramline, Pollard threw hit bat in the air then took his guard wide outside off.

Not happy with Pollard's antics, both the umpires -- Menon and Ian Gould approach the batsman and they engaged in animated conversation.

Watch it here:

Pollard remained unbeaten on 41 off 25 to help MI set a modest target of 150 runs.

Rahul Chahar, leg spinner, gets his first over. Three singles from it. CSK-60/1 after eight overs. 90 runs required from 12 overs.

