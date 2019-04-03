IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals To Target SunRisers’ Untested Middle Order, Says DC Assistant Coach Kaif

Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to disintegrate visiting SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) untested middle order batting when the two teams meet at Delhi’s Feroze Shah Kotla Ground on Thursday, said DC assistant coach Mohammed Kaif on Wednesday.

SRH have a strong batting line-up, with New Zealand’s batting pillar Kane Williamson, Australian David Warner, and Jonny Bairstow of England forming its backbone. “All their players haven’t got the chance to get going, so if we pick up Warner and Bairstow early in the power-play, life can become tough for their middle-order. Their middle and lower order batsmen haven’t been exploited so far this season, and that will be our main area of focus tomorrow,” said Kaif, a former India batsman.

Last season, it was visiting SRH that registered a nine-wicket win as they chased down a target of 188 with seven balls to spare against Delhi Daredevils, as DC was then called. Delhi’s Rishabh Pant scored a blistering 128 not out off 63 balls to power his team to a score of 187/5 in the 20 overs. However, in response, former SRH player, Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 50) and their captain Kane Williamson (83 off 53) led SunRisers Hyderabad to a convincing win.

Pant will be there again for DC, and so will be captain Shreyas Iyer. In addition, there will be openers Prithvi Shaw and seasoned local boy Shikhar Dhawan, who grew up playing at the Kotla. “We know that we have a great top-order which consists of Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer and Pant. But we also have some experienced middle-order batsmen who are good finishers as well. We do depend a lot on [Chris] Morris and [Colin] Ingram to finish the game off, but Morris got run-out in the last match which was unfortunate,” said Kaif.

“We are hoping the players will learn from their errors on the field and deliver in the upcoming matches. We still sit in a good position with four matches played, where we have won two matches and have lost two matches. We are definitely disappointed about the last match which we should have won, but that is the beauty of the IPL, that you cannot take anything for granted.”

The two teams have faced each other on 12 occasions in IPL history, with Sunrisers Hyderabad having won 8 matches while Delhi only have four wins.