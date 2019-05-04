﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, DC Vs RR: After Dropping A Hat-Trick, Flying Trent Boult Fails To Console Heart-Broken Amit Mishra – WATCH

IPL 2019, DC Vs RR: After Dropping A Hat-Trick, Flying Trent Boult Fails To Console Heart-Broken Amit Mishra – WATCH

Amit Mishra produced figures of 3/17 to help Delhi restrict Rajasthan to 115/9

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
IPL 2019, DC Vs RR: After Dropping A Hat-Trick, Flying Trent Boult Fails To Console Heart-Broken Amit Mishra – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019, DC Vs RR: After Dropping A Hat-Trick, Flying Trent Boult Fails To Console Heart-Broken Amit Mishra – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-04T18:59:38+0530

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra almost begged a hat-trick during the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

After getting the wickets of Shreyas Gopal (stumped) and Stuart Binny (caught behind) off the second and third balls, Mishra managed to get a skier off the bat of Krishnappa Gowtham off the fourth ball.

But, Trent Boult went for the catch and despite a brilliant diving attempt, failed to take the catch.

Watch it here:

Mishra produced figures of 3/17 to help Delhi restrict Rajasthan to 115/9.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Mishra Trent Boult Delhi Cricket - IPL IPL Video Cricket Video Cricket T20 Cricket Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : WATCH | Arvind Kejriwal Slapped During Campaign Rally In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters