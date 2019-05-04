Veteran spinner Amit Mishra almost begged a hat-trick during the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

After getting the wickets of Shreyas Gopal (stumped) and Stuart Binny (caught behind) off the second and third balls, Mishra managed to get a skier off the bat of Krishnappa Gowtham off the fourth ball.

But, Trent Boult went for the catch and despite a brilliant diving attempt, failed to take the catch.

Watch it here:

Mishra produced figures of 3/17 to help Delhi restrict Rajasthan to 115/9.