﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, DC Vs MI: Watch Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya's Kotla Bromance – Video

IPL 2019, DC Vs MI: Watch Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya's Kotla Bromance – Video

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 35 while Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya made 32 in their IPL match

19 April 2019
IPL 2019, DC Vs MI: Watch Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya's Kotla Bromance – Video
Courtesy: Instagram
IPL 2019, DC Vs MI: Watch Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya's Kotla Bromance – Video
outlookindia.com
2019-04-19T18:34:04+0530

They might have lost the game to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 40 runs, but Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan had a fun time when MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya met him before the game at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Thursday night. The two were seen sharing a hug as the bromance was clearly on display.

IPLT20 posted the video on their Instagram which read: "Even Gabbar cannot withstand the effect of having Hardik Pandya around."

Watch it here:

Chasing 169, DC made a mess of the target after Dhawan was dismissed for 35 in the 7th over of the innings by Rahul Chahar. After a quality start of 48/0 in the first six overs, Dhawan's wicket opened the floodgates as Chahar kept picking up wickets and finished with figures of 3/19 from his four overs.

While Chahar sent back Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw (20) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (3), Krunal Pandya sent back the dangerous Colin Munro (3) as Delhi were never really in the chase on a low and slow Kotla wicket.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya (32 off 15 balls) and Krunal (37 not out) provided the late order flourish as Mumbai Indians scored 168/5 in their 20 overs. Having bowled a disciplined line and length through the innings, the DC bowlers lost the plot in the last five overs as the MI batsmen picked up 64 runs.

While Krunal was the anchor during the 54-run partnership, Hardik once again showed why he is such a dangerous batsman in the death overs as he used the long handle to excellent effect to dig out the low full tosses and attempted yorkers and sent them over the ropes till Kagiso Rabada dismissed him off the third ball of the 20th over.

(With IANS inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Shikhar Dhawan Hardik Pandya Delhi Cricket - IPL IPL Video Cricket Video Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sadhvi Pragya's Remarks On Hemant Karkare Personal, Could Be Due To Years Of Torture: BJP
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters