The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has seen some breathtaking fielding efforts. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals' (DC) Colin Ingram and Axar Patel produced a stunning relay catch to end dangerous Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Chris Gayle during their IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Gayle, who was batting on 69 off 37, picked the wrong'un from Sandeep Lamichhane and played a lofted shot. But Ingram caught the ball at deep mid-wicket only to lose his balance. The South African then relayed the ball to Patel who some metres away from him with a timely throw just when he was crossing over the boundary rope. where Ingram is waiting, he takes it right on the edge of the boundary cushion and since the momentum was taking him over, he threw the ball all the way to Axar near long-on.

That happened off the second ball of the 13th over.

Delhi fielding coach Mohammad Kaif, who himself was once one of the best fielders, took to Twitter to share footage of the catch.

Watch it here:

Fantastic innings from @SDhawan25 and great composure from Shreyas gives a well deserved win.

The catch by Colin Ingram ( eventually by Axar) to dismiss Chris Gayle made a huge difference , Great presence of mind #DCvKXIP https://t.co/xzaTK1Qz8w — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 20, 2019

Axar and Ingram discuss their pass-the-ball catch!



'Catch finisher' @akshar2026 quizzes Colin Ingram on his acrobatics and presence of mind that went behind taking a blinder! By @tanmoym. #DCvKXIP @DelhiCapitals



Watch the full video ðÂÂÂÂ¹ - https://t.co/2TQ1SJdylw pic.twitter.com/E32HYAimoA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019

Delhi avenged their shocking first-leg defeat with a five-wicket victory over Punjab, brightening their prospects of making the playoffs.

Chasing 164 for a win, opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to complete the job with two balls to spare. Iyer hit five fours and a six.