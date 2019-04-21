﻿
Delhi Capitals' Colin Ingram and Axar Patel were involved in a fielding jugalbandi of highest order to end Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle's devastating knock in the 37th match of IPL 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2019
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has seen some breathtaking fielding efforts. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals' (DC) Colin Ingram and Axar Patel produced a stunning relay catch to end dangerous Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Chris Gayle during their IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Gayle, who was batting on 69 off 37, picked the wrong'un from Sandeep Lamichhane and played a lofted shot. But Ingram caught the ball at deep mid-wicket only to lose his balance. The South African then relayed the ball to Patel who some metres away from him with a timely throw just when he was crossing over the boundary rope. where Ingram is waiting, he takes it right on the edge of the boundary cushion and since the momentum was taking him over, he threw the ball all the way to Axar near long-on.

That happened off the second ball of the 13th over.

Delhi fielding coach Mohammad Kaif, who himself was once one of the best fielders, took to Twitter to share footage of the catch.

Watch it here:

Delhi avenged their shocking first-leg defeat with a five-wicket victory over Punjab, brightening their prospects of making the playoffs.

Chasing 164 for a win, opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to complete the job with two balls to spare. Iyer hit five fours and a six.

or just type initial letters