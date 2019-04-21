Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin is known for mankading opponent batsmen. And on Sunday, he almost did it again against Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan during the 37th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Delhi. But the offspinner ended up getting a dose of Dhawan's taunts.

It happened in the 13th over of the Delhi inning with Shreyas Iyer on the strike. When Ashwin was about to bowl the third delivery, he stopped on the delivery stride to check on Dhawan. But with Dhawan well inside the crease, Ashwin returned to his bowling mark. Then Dhawan taunted Ashwin with a dance move. He even followed it by shaking his body and bat while Ashwin returned to bowl.

On Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli teased Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine with a funny play-acting. Earlier in the season, Ashwin mankaded Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler in Jaipur, stirring up a huge controversy.

Chasing a target of 164 runs, Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Iyer anchored it with an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls.