Pant's Prediction During Delhi-Kolkata IPL Clash Raises Spectre Of Match-Fixing Again – WATCH

Delhi Capitals went on to win the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
caught on the stump mic during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday has raised the spectre of match-fixing.

Pant was caught on the stump mic, saying "yeh to waise bhi choka hai (this is going to go for a four)" in the fourth over when KKR's Robin Uthappa was batting.

Watch it here:

The experienced right-hander hit the next ball for a four-off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to get off the mark.

The video of the incident did rounds on social media with many fans crying foul as to how Pant knew before the ball was delivered that it would find the fence.

Delhi went on to win the match in the Super Over after finishing on 185/6 chasing 186 for victory.

Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 with Prasidh Krishna bowling a tight line. In reply, KKR lost Andre Russell for just four as Kagiso Rabada bowled a perfect yorker.

He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.

Earlier, what KKR all-rounder Andre Russell did, Prithvi Shaw did better. But nerves got the better of the DC batsmen as the match ended in a tie and went into the Super Over.

Pant is known for his chatter. During India's tour of Australia last year, he was famously involved in on-field banter with rival wicketkeeper and Aussie captain Tim Pain, eventually earning the epithet of a 'babysitter'.

(With IANS inputs)

