Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh produced a magical double-wicket maiden over to send back both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal back during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk on Saturday.

The 38-year-old CSK bowler was introduced into the attack by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the second over of the KXIP innings, and it took just four balls to get his first scalp. He had Gayle caught behind, then two balls later got the wicket of Agarwal, caught at long-on by Faf du Plessis.

Watch that over here:

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. They set a 161-run target for Punjab. Both teams have three wins each from four matches.