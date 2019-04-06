﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, CSK Vs KXIP: Veteran Harbhajan Singh's Magical 1st Over Stuns Punjab – WATCH

IPL 2019, CSK Vs KXIP: Veteran Harbhajan Singh's Magical 1st Over Stuns Punjab – WATCH

CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh produces a double-wicket maiden over against CSK in their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
IPL 2019, CSK Vs KXIP: Veteran Harbhajan Singh's Magical 1st Over Stuns Punjab – WATCH
Harbhajan Singh dimisses both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in one over during CSK-KXIP IPL match
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2019, CSK Vs KXIP: Veteran Harbhajan Singh's Magical 1st Over Stuns Punjab – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-06T19:24:29+0530

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh produced a magical double-wicket maiden over to send back both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal back during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk on Saturday.

The 38-year-old CSK bowler was introduced into the attack by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the second over of the KXIP innings, and it took just four balls to get his first scalp. He had Gayle caught behind, then two balls later got the wicket of Agarwal, caught at long-on by Faf du Plessis.

Watch that over here:

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. They set a 161-run target for Punjab. Both teams have three wins each from four matches.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Harbhajan Singh Chris Gayle Chennai Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rajnath Slams Congress For Promising Abolition Of Sedition Law, Says Modi Govt Will Move To Make It More Stringent
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters