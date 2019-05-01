Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni played a captain's knock during the 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against visiting Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Put into bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer, CSK got off to a very slow start. But once Dhoni arrived in the centre, the whole situation changed. Before Dhoni's arrival, CSK managed to score 87 off 81, and with him, they scored 92 from 39.

To give a perfect touch to the innings, the 37-year-old hits the last two balls, bowled by Trent Boult, for sixes.

Watch the hits here:

CSK set a 180-run target for Delhi.