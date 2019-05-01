﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, CSK Vs DC: Yet Another MS Dhoni Last-Ball Six As Captain Cool Gives Perfect Finishing Touch – WATCH

IPL 2019, CSK Vs DC: Yet Another MS Dhoni Last-Ball Six As Captain Cool Gives Perfect Finishing Touch – WATCH

To give a perfect touch to the innings, the 37-year-old hits the last two balls, bowled by Trent Boult, for sixes

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
IPL 2019, CSK Vs DC: Yet Another MS Dhoni Last-Ball Six As Captain Cool Gives Perfect Finishing Touch – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019, CSK Vs DC: Yet Another MS Dhoni Last-Ball Six As Captain Cool Gives Perfect Finishing Touch – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-01T23:01:27+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni played a captain's knock during the 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against visiting Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Put into bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer, CSK got off to a very slow start. But once Dhoni arrived in the centre, the whole situation changed. Before Dhoni's arrival, CSK managed to score 87 off 81, and with him, they scored 92 from 39.

To give a perfect touch to the innings, the 37-year-old hits the last two balls, bowled by Trent Boult, for sixes.

Watch the hits here:

CSK set a 180-run target for Delhi.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Trent Boult Chennai Cricket - IPL Cricket Video Cricket IPL Video T20 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Nervous Over Electoral Fallout Of UN’s Global Terrorist Tag For Masood Azhar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters