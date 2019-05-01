﻿
Falling hook shot was made famous by legendary West Indian batsman Rohan Kanhai

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrab and The Age
2019-05-01T21:42:55+0530

Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Suresh Raina hit his 50th fifty in T20 cricket during Chennai Super King's (CSK) home match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old scored 59, his 37th half-century in the IPL, to help CSK recover from a very poor start. During his 37-ball knock, the left-handed batsman hit eight fours and a six. One of the fours was a result of a falling sweep, a shot often attributed to the West Indies great Rohan Kanhai.

Watch it here:

It happened off the fifth ball of the sixth over, bowled by Axar Patel.

MS Dhoni, who recovered from a fever, returns to lead the defending champions against the table toppers. CSK entered the match as the second-placed team.

They are the only teams to have confirmed for playoffs.

Suresh Raina Chennai Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video T20 Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Sports

