Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Suresh Raina hit his 50th fifty in T20 cricket during Chennai Super King's (CSK) home match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old scored 59, his 37th half-century in the IPL, to help CSK recover from a very poor start. During his 37-ball knock, the left-handed batsman hit eight fours and a six. One of the fours was a result of a falling sweep, a shot often attributed to the West Indies great Rohan Kanhai.
Watch it here:
Suresh Raina's 'falling shot' for 4 https://t.co/4ke9t51Zjr via @ipl— gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 1, 2019
It happened off the fifth ball of the sixth over, bowled by Axar Patel.
MS Dhoni, who recovered from a fever, returns to lead the defending champions against the table toppers. CSK entered the match as the second-placed team.
They are the only teams to have confirmed for playoffs.
