By virtue of finishing in the top two of the league table, CSK get another chance to qualify for the IPL final

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
MS Dhoni will lead defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at Visakhapatnam.

After losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1, CSK captain Dhoni used a rather subtle analogy to describe how they are taking a longer route to the final.

"Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket. That means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top two and that gives us a second chance," said Dhoni, after losing to MI.

A will help them qualify for a record-extending eight IPL final, where they will play fellow three-time champions MI.

By virtue of finishing in the top two of the league table, CSK get another chance to qualify for the final.

