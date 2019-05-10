MS Dhoni will lead defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday at Visakhapatnam.

After losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1, CSK captain Dhoni used a rather subtle analogy to describe how they are taking a longer route to the final.

"Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket. That means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top two and that gives us a second chance," said Dhoni, after losing to MI.

A will help them qualify for a record-extending eight IPL final, where they will play fellow three-time champions MI.

By virtue of finishing in the top two of the league table, CSK get another chance to qualify for the final.