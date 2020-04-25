April 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IOC Allocates More Than 25 Million To Olympic Athletes, Teams

IOC Allocates More Than 25 Million To Olympic Athletes, Teams

The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

PTI 25 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IOC Allocates More Than 25 Million To Olympic Athletes, Teams
More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials.
AP
IOC Allocates More Than 25 Million To Olympic Athletes, Teams
outlookindia.com
2020-04-25T11:17:34+0530

The International Olympic Committee is allocating more than $25 million to cover extra athlete and team costs related to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials.

The money is being awarded through the Olympic Solidarity program. The program aims to help all 206 national Olympic teams and the refugee team send athletes to the games.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Jan-Lennard Struff Backs Novak Djokovic Over Relief Fund Plan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos