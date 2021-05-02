Inter Win Serie A Title After Atalanta Fail To Beat Sassuolo

May 02, 2021
Poshan
Inter were crowned champions of Italy as Atalanta's result at Sassuolo handed the Nerazzurri the Serie A title, having beaten Crotone on Saturday.

Omnisport 02 May 2021
Inter Milan fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo square in front of the gothic cathedral after Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade after second-placed Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy on Sunday. Atalanta needed to win to avoid Inter mathematically clinching the title with four matches remaining. It was Inter's first trophy since 2011 and the first Serie A title since 2010.
Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
2021-05-02T22:21:57+05:30

Inter were confirmed as Serie A champions after rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Nerazzurri have claimed the Scudetto for the first time since their 2009-10 treble triumph.

Antonio Conte's side have charged clear since the turn of the year, moving 13 points ahead of early pace-setters Milan.

Inter won 2-0 at Crotone on Saturday, meaning only an Atalanta win against Sassuolo could delay their celebrations.

Atalanta led through a goal from Robin Gosens after 32 minutes, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini having earlier been sent off, but Domenico Berardi levelled seven minutes into the second half.

Luis Muriel had the chance to keep the title race alive, winning a penalty after a foul that saw Marlon Santos earn a second yellow card, but his poor attempt was saved by Andrea Consigli.

Inter's success ends a run of Juventus winning nine consecutive titles.

It is the Nerazzurri's 19th Scudetto, moving them clear of Milan into outright second place behind Juve (36 titles).

With four games remaining, Conte's men have matched their points (82) and clean sheets (14) totals for the whole of last season, when they finished a point behind the Bianconeri.

Juve's focus in the closing weeks of this season has switched to simply qualifying for the Champions League, as they headed into Sunday's game at Udinese outside the top four.

