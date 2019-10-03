Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Injured Paul Pogba Out Of France Squad; Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante Return

Injured Paul Pogba Out Of France Squad; Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante Return

The injured Paul Pogba will miss France's next two Euro 2020 qualifiers, but Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante return for the world champions

Omnisport 03 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Injured Paul Pogba Out Of France Squad; Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante Return
The Manchester United star was initially named in the group for the September internationals but sat out - replaced by Matteo Guendouzi - before returning to club duty in an EFL Cup tie against Rochdale last week.
File Photo
Injured Paul Pogba Out Of France Squad; Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante Return
outlookindia.com
2019-10-03T20:38:13+0530

Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Steve Mandanda have been recalled to France's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey, but Paul Pogba is out through injury.

After missing last month's victories over Albania and Andorra due to a hamstring problem, Mbappe has returned to action with two substitute appearances for Paris Saint-Germain and regains his place in Didier Deschamps' selection.

Kante is also included after injury issues led to him missing September's qualifiers, while defender Kimpembe and veteran goalkeeper Mandanda have been rewarded for strong starts to the season with PSG and Marseille respectively.

However, there is again no place for Pogba, who is facing further treatment on the ankle injury that hampered him earlier in the season.

The Manchester United star was initially named in the group for the September internationals but sat out - replaced by Matteo Guendouzi - before returning to club duty in an EFL Cup tie against Rochdale last week.

Pogba then played 90 minutes against Arsenal on Monday, but he was left out of United's squad for Thursday's Europa League meeting with AZ as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the midfielder required "further treatment and rest".

World champions France sit second in Group H, their only qualifying loss so far having come at the hands of Turkey in June.

Deschamps' men face Iceland in Reykjavik next Friday before hosting Turkey, the group leaders, at the Stade de France the following Monday. 

France squad: Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille); Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea); N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich); Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Jonathan Ikone (Lille), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Kylian Mbappe Paul Pogba Football Sports
Next Story : IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa Didn't Bowl Badly, Rohit Sharma And Mayank Agarwal Were Too Good – Keshav Maharaj
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement