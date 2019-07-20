﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match

Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yufei: Here's everything you need to know about the women's singles final of the Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 -- live streaming, TV telecast, head-to-head, etc

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match
Both PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi will be playing for their first ever Super 1000 title.
AP Photo
Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T22:42:52+0530

PV Sindhu beat China's Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 to reach the final of the Indonesian Open in Jakarta on Saturday. She will now face Japanese fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi in the final on Sunday. Both players will be playing for their first ever Super 1000 title.

Sindhu had reached the semis after flattening Japanese number three seed Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 while Chen beat USA's Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in her quarter final match.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal & Co Dealing With Injuries In Pre-Olympic Year

The semi-final tie between the two players lasted 46 minutes involving two games that stood in stark contrast to each other. While the first game was a close affair, the second was a stroll for Sindhu.

In another semi-final, Yamaguchi shocked world number one Tai Tzu-ying 21-9, 21-15 in a little over 30 minutes.

Also Read: India's Campaign Ends At Russian Open Badminton

Here's everything you need to know:

Match: Final match of the 2019 Indonesia Open, Women's Singles between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi
Date: July 21 (Sunday), 2019
Time: 13:10 PM IST (Tentative start time)
Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia
Live Telecast: Star Sports 1/HD
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads 10-4 in the previous 14 meetings. The Indian shuttler won the last four meetings. Last time Sindhu lost to Yamaguchi was at All England Open last year.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Jakarta Indonesia Indonesia Open Badminton Other Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sheila Dikshit: The Grand Matriarch Of Delhi Politics Passes Away
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters