Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Match

PV Sindhu beat China's Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 to reach the final of the Indonesian Open in Jakarta on Saturday. She will now face Japanese fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi in the final on Sunday. Both players will be playing for their first ever Super 1000 title.

Sindhu had reached the semis after flattening Japanese number three seed Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 while Chen beat USA's Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in her quarter final match.

The semi-final tie between the two players lasted 46 minutes involving two games that stood in stark contrast to each other. While the first game was a close affair, the second was a stroll for Sindhu.

In another semi-final, Yamaguchi shocked world number one Tai Tzu-ying 21-9, 21-15 in a little over 30 minutes.

Here's everything you need to know:

Match: Final match of the 2019 Indonesia Open, Women's Singles between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi

Date: July 21 (Sunday), 2019

Time: 13:10 PM IST (Tentative start time)

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1/HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads 10-4 in the previous 14 meetings. The Indian shuttler won the last four meetings. Last time Sindhu lost to Yamaguchi was at All England Open last year.