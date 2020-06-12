India's Upcoming Cricket Tours Of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Cancelled Due To Covid-19

The Indian cricket team's upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been cancelled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), due to the threat of coronavirus.

Virat Kohli and his men were scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka on June 24 for three ODIs, three T20Is. The Zimbabwe tour was from August 22, consisting of three ODIs.

In a press release, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, said, "As stated in the earlier press release issued on 17th May, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus."

India has been hard-hit by the deadly covid-19 pandemic, with the last 24 hours seeing a jump of 10,965 cases.

The BCCI press release also stated that the office bearers have been following the government advisories and guidelines.