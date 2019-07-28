Before leaving for the West Indies tour, the Indian cricket team will not hold any pre-departure press conference, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source said on Sunday.

"There will be no pre-departure press conference by the Indian team leaving for the West Indies. There is no window for a press conference ahead of the departure. We tried but it was not possible," a BCCI source told ANI.

The Men in Blue, who will be leaving on Monday, will take on the Carribean side in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad had on July 21 announced the squads at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli will lead India in all three formats even as veteran MS Dhoni made himself unavailable.

Batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a left-hand injury, has returned to the side for the ODIs and T20Is matches.

However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is.

In Dhoni's absence, Rishabh Pant will be keeping the wickets. Pant was named across all three formats while Wriddhiman Saha has found a spot for the two Tests.

Krunal Pandya and Manish Pandey, who were in brilliant form in the recently concluded unofficial ODI series against West Indies A, have also been named in the T20I squad.

Ravindra Jadeja, who gave an impressive performance in the World Cup semi-final, has also found a spot for all the three formats. Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have been included for the Tests.

Following are the squads for West Indies tour:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

(ANI)