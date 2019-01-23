To better monitor the workload on the national team captain Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday decided to rest its prized asset for the final two ODI matches and the entire T20I series against New Zealand.

"Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," BCCI said in a media statement.

This will be the third time in the last few months the 30-year-old has been given rest. After the England tour, Kohli skipped the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, then the T20Is against the visiting West Indies at home. He also missed the historic one-off Test against ICC's newest elite member, Afghanistan.

In Kohli's absence, his deputy Rohit Sharma will lead the side. It's also learnt that there will be no substitute for him.

Earlier in the day, Kohli led India to an eight-wicket win against the Kiwis in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Kohli on Tuesday became the first ever player to win the three top ICC awards, cricketer, Test and ODI player of the year.