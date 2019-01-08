﻿
India became the first team to win a Test series in Australia.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2019
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for the Indian cricket team which became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in Australia.

The rewards will be in the form of bonuses. According to ANI, all Test team members, the bonuses will be equivalent to actual match fee payable, which is INR 15 lakhs.

Reserved players will get INR 7.5 lakhs, while coaches will get INR 25 lakhs each. For the support staff (non-coaching), bonuses will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

On Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side became the first team from Asia to win a series in the traditional format of the game Down Under after the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was concluded without a single ball being bowled. The draw meant that India won the series 2-1.

India took 12 tours Down Under to achieve the feat. Unlike in the previous tours, India dominated the series, now named Border-Gavaskar Trophy in honour of former captain and first two players to breach the 10000 Test runs – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, in all aspects of the game.

If not for the inclement weather, the final scoreline would have been 3-1 as India were in a prime position to win the SCG Test too after imposing the follow-on after declaring their first innings at 662/7.

