Stakes are never this high for either side as Australia and India face off for one last time in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The hosts are staring at their first ever defeat in a Test series against India at home, but the same fact has spurred the visitors. And come Thursday, the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will see two proud cricketing nations fight for pride.

The preparations have also reflected the enormity of the clash with both the sides engaging in unlikely pre-match routines, keeping their secrets and tricks close to the chest. In fact, after declaring Ravichandran Ashwin's unavailability, India announced a 13-member squad for the match with the spinner's name in the list. It, however, came with a rider that the "decision on R Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the Test". It may well be read as a ploy to keep Australia guessing, considering the nature of the SCG pitch, which traditionally is a spinner friendly track.

Similarly, Australia are yet to announce their squad even though there are reports of opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh getting the axe for the must-win match, with all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne and batsman Peter Handscomb returning to the playing XI. Labuschagne and Handscomb are known to have possessed better skill sets and acumen to counter spinners.

Skipper Tim Paine said that they would wait to announce the team until the toss, taking into consideration if India opt to play two full-time spinners.

If that's the case, Australia's playing will be: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For India, given the uncertainty over Ashwin's fitness, it's still guesswork. But the predicted line-up is: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav/Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

India have included left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as cover for Ashwin, in case the skipper decides to go in with two spinners. And with Vihari's spin, India will have plenty of options in the bowling department. Umesh Yadav has been included in place of Ishant, along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, out-of-favour opener KL Rahul could be slated for a comeback after missing out in Melbourne, with Hanuma Vihari slotting down to his number six spot.

This is on assumption that regardless of Ashwin's fitness, India will opt to play four bowlers, whether in a two-pacer-two spinners or three-pacers-one-spinner combination.

But there is no option of playing an all-rounder as Hardik Pandya continues to be ignored, despite a hectic pre-match workout in the nets with both bat and ball.

Leading 2-1 in the four-match series, India will start as firm favourites to make it 3-1 despite the absence of senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who has not been named in the 13-member list, and Ashwin's uncertainty.

Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – the visitors have lost the Test series on seven occasions -- 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.

Virat Kohli, thus, is in a unique position as the only Indian captain to go into the final Test on the Australian soil with the cushion of a series lead.

A series win in Australia will certainly put Kohli on a different pedestal even though the quality of the home team's batting line-up suffered due to the ball-tampering bans on former skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner.

While they need at least a draw in Sydney to win the series outright, India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy irrespective of the result. Kohli will join Ganguly as the only Indian captain to have achieved this feat in Australia.

Additionally, one more win will take Kohli ahead of Ganguly, who led India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests. Kohli has matched that record in 24 away Tests.

Teams:

India (Final 13): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Peter Siddle.

The match starts at 5 AM (IST).

(With PTI inputs)