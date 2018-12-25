The third Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will be one of the three scheduled Boxing Day Tests of the year.

With the series tantalisingly poised at 1-1 after the first two matches, it becomes the make-or-break becomes for either side.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: December 26 to 30, 2018.

Time: 5 AM IST, 10:30 AM Local Time (Everyday)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Rankings: Australia - 5th; India - 1st

Head-to-head at MCG: This will be the 13th meeting between the two countries at the venue. Australia have won eight times while India have tasted victories in two matches.

Overall, 110 matches have been played so far at this venue with sides batting first winning 54 times. Sides bowling first have won 39 times.

Average scores: 1st innings - 309, 2nd innings - 314, 3rd innings - 256, 4th innings - 171

Highest Score: 624/8 (142 Overs) by Australia against Pakistan

Lowest Score: 36/10 (23.2 Overs) by South Africa against Australia

Playing XIs:

Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.