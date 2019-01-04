﻿
Virat Kohli finally declared India's first innings at 622/7 with the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2019
AP Photo
India's Tour Of Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli Declares India's First Innings At 622/7
2019-01-04T11:55:30+0530

Virat Kohli finally declared India's first innings at 622/7 with the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Skipper has given his bowlers 10 overs to have a go at the Aussies.

A 204-run seventh-wicket stand between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja made sure that India register their second-highest total against the Aussies. At the same venue, India posted a record 705/7 in 2004.

Pant remained unbeaten on 159, which is the joint-highest score by an Asian wicket-keeper outside the sub-continent. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim made 159 against New Zealand at Wellington in 2017.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara's batting masterclass finally ended on 193. But the 30-year-old managed to score his highest away score and raced past 500 runs in the series.

Then Pant and Jadeja toyed with the tired Aussie bowlers to help India take complete control of the match.

