India's Tokyo Olympics Theme Song Launched - WATCH

India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August. (More Sports News)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event.
The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".
Tune in to the melody of the Olympic Theme Song crafted for the Indian Olympic Contingent #TuThaanLey sung by @_MohitChauhan at the launch event, marking 30 days to #TokyoOlympics. #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @WeAreTeamIndia @mygovindia @SonySportsIndia @IndianOlympians pic.twitter.com/FVuaT9YZRO— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 23, 2021
Lakshya Tera Samne hai Chuke na nishana, all the best to the Indian contingent.— Nitin K Srivastav (@Nitin_sachin) June 23, 2021
Official launch of the theme song for #Tokyo2020@Media_SAI @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/iExNlt0Nx5
The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.
