India's Olympics Dream Soars High, 74 Athletes Attain Tokyo 2020 Qualification So Far

As many as 74 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. These athletes represent a range of games including boxing, shooting, hockey, wrestling, archery, and athletics. (More Sports News)

In the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers, nine Indian boxers have cemented their place for the upcoming global event in Tokyo 2020. They are Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

On Tuesday, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh also cemented his place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after registering a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa.

In archery, India have earned three men's quota in the recurve event -- Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav. Deepika Kumari will represent in women's recurve event.

In athletics, Irfan Kolothum Thodi (men's 20km racewalk), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Bhawna Jat (women's 20km racewalk) and the team of Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah (4*400m mixed relay team) carry India's hope for medals.

The hope of winning the medals in hockey will be immense as both men's and women's have qualified for the event. Both the men's and women's teams will have squads of 16 members each.

India have attained the most number of slots, 15, in shooting and the country can have their hopes on the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Deepak Kumar.

In Wrestling, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Vinesh Phogat have qualified for the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.