India's Full Cricket Schedule For 2019

It will be yet another busy year for the Indian cricket team in 2019. Virat Kohli & Co already started the year with the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under.

After the Australia tour, India will travel to New Zealand for a limited overs' series, then will host the Aussies in the run-up to the ICC World Cup.

It will be followed by the Windies tour before hosting South Africa, Bangladesh and the Windies at home.

Here's the complete schedule for the Indian cricket team in 2019:

Australia (Away): 4th Test (January 3-7)

Australia (Away): 3 ODIs (January 12, 15, 18)

New Zealand (Away): 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (January-February)

Australia (Home): 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is (February-March)

Zimbabwe (Home): 1 Test, 3 ODIs (March)

ICC World Cup 2019: May 30 to July 14

West Indies (Away): 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (July-August)

South Africa (Home): 3 Tests (October-November)

Bangladesh (Home): 2 Tests, 3T20Is (November-December)

West Indies (Home):3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (December)