India's Davis Cup Tie Against Finland Postponed To 2021

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News
India were scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September.
The pandemic has halted ATP and WTA tours and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.
India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.
It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
BJP Signals Manipur Crisis Averted After NPP Rebels Meet Amit Shah
West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 To Curb Coronavirus
Salami Slicing Not Effective Anymore. Is China Prepared For Full-scale Combat?