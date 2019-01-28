﻿
India's Ambati Rayudu Suspended By The ICC From Bowling In International Cricket

The suspension was done in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations which deals with the legality of bowling actions.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2019
PTI Photo (File)
outlookindia.com
2019-01-28T14:20:28+0530

India's Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the part-timer's action was reported during the first ODI against Australia earlier this month, the ICC announced on Monday.

"The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket," an ICC statement read.

"The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, which can be found here."

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with legal action," it added.

The 33-year-old India player was reported on January 13 for a suspect action during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Sydney.

The ICC also announced that Rayudu may, however, continue bowling in domestic cricket without being tested.

"However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI," the statement further read.

IANS

