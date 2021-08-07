Indians at Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Adds Golden Lining As India Finish With Record Seven Medals

August 07, 2021
Neeraj Chopra won a historic athletics gold for India at Tokyo 2020 after Bajrang Punia ended with a wrestling bronze in his maiden Olympics

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:03 pm
Neeraj Chopra helped India finish Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal. The javelin star is the first Indian to win an athletics medal post Independence and only the second after Abhinav Bindra (shooting) to clinch an individual Olympics gold.
2021-08-07T21:03:59+05:30

Indians finished Tokyo Olympics better than the way they started. Neeraj Chopra booked a place in India's Olympic history and Bajrang Punia braved an injury to win a wrestling bronze as India finished with a record seven medals, one more than the six they won in London 2012 and five more than they got at Rio 2016. Aditi Ashok missed a first-ever medal by a whisker but the young golfer impressed with her consistency in a top class field. But Saturday clearly belong to the burly 23-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won India's first athletics gold in an Olympics with commanding ease. Chopra led from start to finish with the rest of the field playing catch up. India's seven medals include a gold (athletics), two silver (weightlifting and wrestling) and four bronze (badminton, boxing, wrestling and men's hockey) medals. (MEDAL TALLY | DAY'S HIGHLIGHTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 16, August 7 full RESULTS  

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra won gold with a throw of 87.58 metres. This is India's first gold in athletics in Olympics. (FULL REPORT)

Golf

Women’s Round 4: Diksha Dagar finished tied 50th with 290

Women’s Round 4: Aditi Ashok (269) finished fourth. Gold was won by USA's Nelly Korda (267). Bronze went to NZL's Lydia Ko (268)  (FULL REPORT)

Wrestling

Men’s freestyle 65kg bronze medal: Bajrang Punia beat Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to win a medal in his maiden Olympics (FULL REPORT)

