Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Women's Hockey Team Hold Great Britain To 1-1 Draw

Indian Women's Hockey Team Hold Great Britain To 1-1 Draw

Lalremsiami scored the equalizer for India, who held Great Britain in their Tour of United Kingdon at Marlow, on September 29.

PTI 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Indian Women's Hockey Team Hold Great Britain To 1-1 Draw
Indian women are scheduled play their third game on Tuesday, October 1.
Twitter: Hockey India
Indian Women's Hockey Team Hold Great Britain To 1-1 Draw
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T08:22:56+0530

Indian women's national hockey team held hosts Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in the second match of their Tour of United Kingdom held at Marlow, on Sunday.

(Sports News)

India's Lalremsiami scored the equalizing goal in the 32nd minute after Great Britain had taken an early lead in the match.

India were out of the blocks quicker, and earned a couple of penalty corners within the first two minutes. Britain's custodian Maddie Hinch was at hand to ensure India didn't get an early lead though.

Soon it was Great Britain, who reciprocated, winning a penalty corner from a swift counter.

Despite a smart save by the Indian defence, an infringement meant the hosts were awarded a penalty stroke, which was duly converted in the 8th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead. It was that slender lead they took into the first break.

Much like the first quarter, it was India again, who took the initiative early in the second period, winning another short corner and Hinch pulled off another save.

In the third quarter, India finally restored parity after Lalremsiami finished off a counter attack to draw the scores level. With both teams locked at a goal apiece and all to play for, the game opened up. Neither the defence caved though as the teams went into the final quarter tied at 1-1.

Indian women are scheduled play their third game on Tuesday, October 1.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Hockey Sports
Next Story : Belgium Tour: Harmanpreet Singh Stars As Indian Hammer Spain 5-1
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement