Indian Women's Cricket Team Featured In Sensational Nike Advertisment - WATCH Viral Video

Nike celebrated sports like never before by sanctioning a sensational advertisement featuring who's who of world sport, including the Indian national cricket team.

According to reports, 4,000 sequences were shortlisted and whittled down to 72, forming 36 split-screen pairings.

Notable names who featured in the video are: LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena and Venus Williams, Rory McIlroy and Colin Kaepernick, and with a voiceover by American football great Megan Rapinoe.

This one minute 30 seconds video created by Nike's creative agency, Wieden + Kennedy, Portland is worth an Oscar.

But what made Indian fans go over the moon was a mini second dedicated to the women's cricket team, which reached the 2019 T20 World Cup final.

The ad, aptly titled 'You Can't Stop Us', uses archival footage to deliver a message on the unifying power of sports at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc.