Indian Women's Cricket Team Featured In Sensational Nike Advertisment - WATCH Viral Video

August 01, 2020
Corona
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Nike celebrated the power of sport with a stunning ad, featuring Indian women's cricket team

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2020
Nike Just Did It!
Nike celebrated sports like never before by sanctioning a sensational advertisement featuring who's who of world sport, including the Indian national cricket team. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, 4,000 sequences were shortlisted and whittled down to 72, forming 36 split-screen pairings.

Notable names who featured in the video are: LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena and Venus Williams, Rory McIlroy and Colin Kaepernick, and with a voiceover by American football great Megan Rapinoe.

This one minute 30 seconds video created by Nike's creative agency, Wieden + Kennedy, Portland is worth an Oscar. 

But what made Indian fans go over the moon was a mini second dedicated to the women's cricket team, which reached the 2019 T20 World Cup final.

Have a look:

The ad, aptly titled 'You Can't Stop Us', uses archival footage to deliver a message on the unifying power of sports at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc.

