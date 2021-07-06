Indian Super League: ATK Mohun Bagan Rope In India Defender Ashutosh Mehta

Defender Ashutosh Mehta, who recently made his India debut, was on Tuesday roped in by ATK Mohun Bagan for the upcoming Indian Super League season. (More Football News)



It will be an emotional comeback for the 30-year-old at the Mariners camp, having won his second I-League title with Mohun Bagan in 2019-20. He had won his maiden I-League title with Aizawl FC in 2016-17.



"I have an idea about the popularity of Kolkata football. I also know about the excitement, passion and love of ATK Mohun Bagan’s football fans for the club," Mehta was quoted as saying in a media release.



The Mumbai-born right back was not retained following Mohun Bagan's merger with Antonio Lopez Habas-coached ATK last season.



But he was brilliant for North East United during last season when the team reached last four stage in the ISL. He was rewarded with India debut against Oman in an international friendly.



Describing Mehta as a "complete player", ATKMB's ISL-winning coach Habas said: "He has great physical capacity, good airplay and remarkable technical-tactical conditions.



"At the same time, he can play in different positions in defensive lines of 3-4-5. We have a lot of expectations from him for the next season," Habas said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine