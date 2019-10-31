Indian Super League 2019-20, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai City FC Vs Odisha FC Match

Undefeated and confident, Mumbai City FC are geared up for their first home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season against Odisha FC.

Mumbai started their season with two away games in a row against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC, and they managed to take all three points in Kochi before getting a draw in Chennai. After a bit of away success, Mumbai will fancy their chances against Odisha FC who are still searching for their first win of the season after two close defeats.

Jorge Costa's Mumbai are known to sit back and absorb pressure as they look to hit teams on the break. While Costa does not put much emphasis on possession-based football, Josep Gombau's Odisha FC are very much comfortable on the ball and like to hog possession, but evidently with a more than fair share of drawbacks.

Having said that, the season is still young and it will take only a result to change the course, for either side.

With that, here's all you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC:

When and what time will Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match be played?

The ISL 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be played on October 31. The kick-off time is 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match be played?

The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Navi Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be aired live on Star Sports 1/HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be available on Jio TV and Hotstar.

What are the squads look like?

Mumbai City FC: GK-Amrinder Singh (1), Ravi Kumar (22), Kunal Sawant (30); DF - Pratik Chaudhari (2), Anwar Ali (3), Mato Grgic (4), Subhasish Bose (15), Sarthak Golui (16), Souvik Chakrabarti (23), Hmingthanmawia aka Valpuia (31), Davinder Singh (32); MF - Sourav Das (5), Mohammed Rafique (8), Paulo Machado (captain, 10), Raynier Fernandes (11), Bidyananda Ningthoujam (12), Rowllin Borges (14), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (19), Mohamed Larbi (21), Surchandra (27), Bipin Thounajam (29); FW - Serge Kevyn (7), Amine Chermiti (9), Pranjal Bhumij (17), Diego Carlos (18), Alen Deory (25), Modou Sougou (28).

Coach: Jorge Costa

Odisha FC: GK - Albino Gomes (1), Francisco Dorronsoro (13), Ankit Bhuyan (30), Arshdeep Singh (31); DF - Mohammad Sajid Dhot (3), Gaurav Bora (4), Narayan Das (21), Carlos Delgado (23), Rana Gharami (26), Lalchhuanmawia (27), Amit Tudu (33), MF - Diawandou Diagne (5), Bikramjit Singh (6), Marcos Tebar (captain, 8), Xisco Hernandez (10), Martin Perez Guedes (11), Shubham Sarangi (15), Vinit Rai (16), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (17), Romeo Fernandes (19), Nanda Kumar (22), Lalhrezuala Sailung (44), Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte (45); FW - Aridane Santana (9), Daniel Lalhlimpuia (14), Seiminmang Manchong (41).

Coach: Josep Gombau