December 15, 2019
Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen Win Bangladesh International Challenger Badminton Title

Lakshya Sen defeated Leong Jun Hao in the final to win the Bangladesh International Challenger badminton title.

PTI 15 December 2019
Lakshya Sen won his first title of the year at the Belgian International in September.
Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men's singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a straight game win over Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the final, at Dhaka, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Indian has capped a superb year with a 22-20 21-18 win over Hao in the summit clash to clinch his fifth title in last seven tournaments.

"Happy to end the year on a winning note with my 5th international title here in Bangladesh!! Hope to continue my good form in the next year 2020. Like to thank all my sponsors @OGQ_India @Herbalifeindia @YonexInd @Sports_PDCSE @ppba @bai_media," Lakshya tweeted.

Among other Indians, women's doubles pair of Maneesha K and Rutaparna Panda went down 20-22 19-21 to top seeded Malaysian pair of Tan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan to settle for a runner-up finish.

Lakshya started his campaign with a 21-5 21-10 win over compatriot Rajesh Verma in the opening round. He then beat three Malaysians on way to the final.

The Uttarakhand shuttler thrashed MD Tah M Ziyad 21-13 21-6, before claiming 21-17 21-9 and 21-9 21-11 wins over Aisil Soleh Ali Sadikin and Ng Tze Yong respectively.

The top seeded Indian then saw off third seed Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay of Indonesia 21-18 21-16 in the semifinals.

The young Indian shuttler won his first title of the year at the Belgian International in September and followed it up with wins at Dutch Open Super 100 and SarrLorLux Super 100 in October before claiming the Scottish Open crown in November.

