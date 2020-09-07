Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta, who turned 37 on Monday, gets engaged to Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal. (More Badminton News)

Gutta has been dating Vishal for a couple of years now. She was previously married to fellow badminton player Chetan Anand.

"N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic)," Gutta wrote in a Twitter post.

She last played on the BWF professional circuit in 2017.

Vishnu, who quit cricket to enter film industry, was married to Rajini Natraj from 2010–2018. His notable performance came in 2018 Tamil hit Ratsasan.

Vishnu took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic).”

According to reports, Vishnu and Jwala are expected to get married soon.

