COVID-19: Indian Olympic Association To Prepare White Paper On Sports Resumption

The Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday invited suggestions from National Sports Federations (NSF), State Olympic Associations (SOA) and other stakeholders for the preparation of a white paper, detailing steps to resume sports in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I take this opportunity to seek your support and feedback to restart sports activities in the country and intensify our preparations for the Olympics and other international competitions to be held later, in a protected atmosphere confirming to the Government of India Guidelines under COVID-19 Scenario and preparing a White Paper on the same," Batra said in a letter to the NSFs, SOAs and union territories.

The IOA also sent a document in which deadlines of May 20 and May 31 were given for the sports bodies to share their suggestions.

The sporting calendar screeched to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and many athletes have been confined to their hostels in Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities in the country due to the lockdown that has been in place since March 25.

The IOA had earlier appealed to the sports ministry to allow these athletes to resume outdoor training within the facilities but failed to get a positive response.