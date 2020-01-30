Indian Hockey Star Rani Rampal Wins The World Games Athlete Of The Year Award

Indian women's national hockey team captain, Rani Rampal won The World Games Athlete of the Year award. Rampal attained 199,477 number of votes. She will receive a trophy and prize money from the official sponsors of the award.
Speaking to FIH, Rampasl said, "It is my privilege and honour to win this award. The award goes to my team and my country. It is always nice when your country recognises your effort. It is even better when the international sports community recognises it. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. 2019 was a great year for our team because we qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As a team we want to make 2020 a great year!"
In all 25 athletes were nominated for this award by their international federations. Rani was recommended by FIH for her outstanding displays.
Rampal was crucial in India's qualification for Tokyo Olympics.
This will be the 6th edition of the WGA initiative that recognises and honours an athlete or a team for their outstanding performance or for their social commitment or particularly fair behaviour.
Last year, Acrobatic Gymnastics couple Mariia Chernova and Georgii Pataraia (Russia) won the title with 159,348 votes, just ahead of American Powerlifter Jennifer Thompson with 152,865 votes.
(PTI Inputs)
