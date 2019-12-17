December 18, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  'Indian Football's Greatest Fan' Twitter Mourns The Demise Of Pannalal Chatterjee

'Indian Football's Greatest Fan' Twitter Mourns The Demise Of Pannalal Chatterjee

Pannalal Chatterjee had travelled for 10 FIFA World Cups with his wife.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Indian Football's Greatest Fan' Twitter Mourns The Demise Of Pannalal Chatterjee
Pannalal Chatterjee and his wife also got a photograph clicked with Pele in 1994.
Twitter
'Indian Football's Greatest Fan' Twitter Mourns The Demise Of Pannalal Chatterjee
outlookindia.com
2019-12-17T17:46:21+0530

Arguably Indian football's greatest fan, Pannalal Chatterjee passed away at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife Chaitali, who was his partner in his journey of sporting fandom.

Chatterjee had travelled for 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup, alongwith his wife.

They duo were based out of Kolkata. THey saw their first live match in 1982. Their love for the sport started when a friend took them to watch a match at the FIFA World Cup in 1982. They supported Brazil.

In 1994, during the tournament in USA, Brazil great Pele saw them and recognised them instantly. The couple got a photo clicked with the legend.

On hearing about his demise, the Twitter fraternity passed on their message:

Next Story >>

Lakshya Sen Climbs Up Nine Places To Career-Best 32nd Spot In BWF Badminton Rankings

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos