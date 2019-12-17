Arguably Indian football's greatest fan, Pannalal Chatterjee passed away at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife Chaitali, who was his partner in his journey of sporting fandom.

Chatterjee had travelled for 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup, alongwith his wife.

They duo were based out of Kolkata. THey saw their first live match in 1982. Their love for the sport started when a friend took them to watch a match at the FIFA World Cup in 1982. They supported Brazil.

In 1994, during the tournament in USA, Brazil great Pele saw them and recognised them instantly. The couple got a photo clicked with the legend.

On hearing about his demise, the Twitter fraternity passed on their message:

The Greatest Football Fan of India Pannalal Chatterjee who has witnessed 10 World Cups Passes away - RIP pic.twitter.com/Pknmf8C6h5 — Gautam Roy (@gautamfootball) December 17, 2019

My sincere condolences to family and friends of Mr. Pannalal Chatterjee. His passion and love for the beautiful game is inspiring and touching. He will always stay in my memory.



RIP https://t.co/VMqeyW7H9r — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) December 17, 2019

Indian Football will miss you. Rest in peace Mr. Pannalal Chatterjee. pic.twitter.com/nwByj6PErL — Mariners' Army (@ArmyMariners) December 17, 2019

Pannalal Chatterjee Passes Away!

From Spain 1982 to Russia 2018, Pannalal and his wife witnessed 10 FIFA World Cup.He has created a legacy for the generation of football lovers.

Both are also Ardent @Mohun_Bagan Fan.

2022 Qatar will miss you!RIP!@IndianFootball @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WkG3Nf5757 — Delhi Mariners (@delhi_mariners) December 17, 2019