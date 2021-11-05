Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
India will play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa from December 17, 2021 to January 26, 2022.

Indian Cricket Team To Tour South Africa For Full Series - Full Schedule
India's tour of South Africa begins with the first Test in Johannesburg from December 17, 2021. | File photo

2021-11-05T18:12:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 6:12 pm

The third and final Test between India and South Africa in the upcoming Test series between the two teams has been moved to Cape Town from in Johannesburg, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Johannesburg was scheduled to host both the series-opener (starting December 17) and the third Test (January 3-7) while Centurion is set to host the Boxing Day Test from December 26.

However, CSA announced the change in venue for the third Test but did not specify the reason for the move.

“CSA has announced a key schedule change as the 3rd Betway Test of the Freedom Series has been moved from the Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg to Cape Town’s Six Gun Grill Newlands,” CSA tweeted.

India will be backing themselves for their maiden Test series win in South Africa, having beaten Australia in their backyard twice in the last three years. On the tour of South Africa, India will also play three ODIs and four T20 matches, beginning January 11.

The tour will conclude with the fourth T20 on January 26.

Full schedule:

First Test – Johannesburg (December 17-21)

Second Test – Centurion (December 26-30)

Third Test – Cape Town (January 3-7)

First ODI – Paarl (January 11)

Second ODI – Cape Town (January 14)

Third ODI – Cape Town (January 16)

First T20 International – Cape Town (January 19)

Second T20 International – Cape Town (January 21)

Third T20 International – Paarl (January 23)

Fourth T20 International – Paarl (January 26)

South Africa Cricket Cricket South Africa India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) South Africa national cricket team Sports
