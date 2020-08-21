August 21, 2020
Corona
Indian Challenge Over At Prague Open

Prague Open was the first competitive tournament for three Indian players since the game was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic

PTI 21 August 2020
Sumit Nagal
File Photo
2020-08-21T09:44:25+05:30

The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing in the doubles event. (More Tennis News)

Top-seeded Divij Sharan and Robin Haase lost their quarterfinal 3-6 6-7(8) to Jiri Lehecka and Tomas MacHac on Thursday.

N Sriram Balaji and his partner Kimmer Coppejans were also defeated in straight sets, going down 4-6 3-6 to Steven Diez and Blaz Rola.

Sumit Nagal, who lost to world number 17 and three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka in the singles, also lost his doubles match to bow out of the tournament.

Nagal and Ilya Ivashka lost 2-6 4-6 to Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Arthur Rinderknech.

It was the first competitive tournament for these three Indian players since the game was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March this year.

Serie A: At Least 8 Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

