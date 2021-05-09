Indian Boxer Mandeep Jangra Wins Maiden Pro Bout In USA - WATCH

May 09, 2021
Poshan
Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions

PTI 09 May 2021
India's Mandeep Jangra against Argentina's Luciano Ramos during their bout in Florida, USA.
Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA. (More Sports News)

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training.

The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.

Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions.

The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off.

"I'm so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team," said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

