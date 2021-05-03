May 03, 2021
Poshan
Indian Archer Jayanta Talukdar Test Positive For COVID-19

Jayanta Talukdar, a recurve shooter, won an individual gold medal in the 2006 Archery World Cup. He also represented India in the 2021 London Olympics

Jayanta Talukdar aims for the target during an individual ranking round at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London.
File Photo - AP
Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Sports News)

According to reports, the 35-year was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after getting infected by the virus a few days ago. His oxygen level was low, and he is treated in the ICU.

Talukdar, a recurve shooter, won an individual gold medal in the 2006 Archery World Cup. He also represented India in the 2012 London Olympics.

Honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2006, Talukdar is also a multiple gold medallist in Asian Archery Championships.

