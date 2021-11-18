Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Women's Tour Of Brazil: Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Reveals 23-member Football Squad

This will be the first time any Indian senior national team will be playing against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela. The exposure tour is part of the Indian women’s team's preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

India Women's Tour Of Brazil: Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Reveals 23-member Football Squad
Head coach Thomas Dennerby with India women football team players. India face Brazil on November 25, Chile on November 28, and Venezuela on December 1. | File Photo

Trending

India Women's Tour Of Brazil: Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Reveals 23-member Football Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T16:10:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 4:10 pm

India have announced a 23-member squad for the tour of Brazil, were the national women's team will play a four-nation football tournament. Besides hosts Brazil and India, Chile and Venezuela also take part in the competition. (More Football News)

Revealing the squad, Indian women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby said that all three matches will be tough as all three South American teams are “extremely technical” sides.

“Brazil are a really good team. No other team, since I have arrived, has tested our defence as much as Brazil will do next week,” said Dennerby.

India face Brazil (World No. 7) on November 25, Chile (World No. 37) on November 28, and Venezuela (World No. 56) on December 1. Brazil are the former World Cup runners-up (2007) and are Olympic silver medallists in 2004 and 2008. All the matches will be played in Manaus.

India are the lowest-ranked team in the competito

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“In the second game, Chile is another extremely technical side, but with all the hard work we have been doing, we have also raised our levels. The game against Venezuela will also be a particularly tough one for us,” the coach averred.

Brazil have already named the full squad for Brazil, which also contains legends of the game like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota.

Dennerby hailed both the veteran Brazilians as brilliant role models for footballers worldwide and that the Indian players are looking forward to playing against them.

“They have a very good squad with stars like Marta and Formiga. The girls are all looking forward to it. It’s the first time that they will play a team of such stature, and it will be good experience for them all,” Dennerby stated.

Marta, the six-time World Player of the Year, was the best player and top scorer in the 2007 World Cup. She is Brazil's top international scorer with 112 goals from 167 matches.

“For sure, when we meet them, we need to thank them for being the role models for football that they have been. They have shown that you don’t need to quit football when you are 30 31. It’s all about performance and keep playing as long as you can. They are super good role models," the 62-year-old Swedish coach said.

India (57th) are the lowest-ranked team in the competition. This will be the first time any Indian senior national team will be playing against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela. The exposure tour is part of the Indian women’s team's preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6 next year.

The Indian women’s team had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches. Last year, they had gone to Turkey and Uzbekistan for exposure tours.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi, Sowmiya Narayasamy; Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Nganbam, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Loitongbam (captain), Manisa Panna, Shilky Hemam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Linthoingambi Wangkhem; Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju Yadav, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Yumnam; Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Thomas Dennerby Loitongbam Ashalata Brazil Football India Women's Football Women's Football AFC Women's Asian Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Concerns Grow Over Chinese Tennis Star's Safety, Whereabouts As WTA Questions State Media Release

Concerns Grow Over Chinese Tennis Star's Safety, Whereabouts As WTA Questions State Media Release

FIFA World Cup 2022: South American Referee Suspended After Failing To Give Red Card In ARG vs BRA Game

Asian Archery Championships 2021: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rishabh Yadav Settle For Silver

IND Vs NZ, 2021: India Gear Up For Series Win With Better Middle-Order Show

Australia's Matthew Wade Plans To Retire After T20 World Cup 2022

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Progresses To Quarterfinals

Roger Federer Sees 'End Is Near'; Hopes For On-Court Farewell

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is 'Very Flexible' With India Batting Order

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: No David Warner, Mitchell Marsh In Kevin Pietersen’s Dream 11

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: No David Warner, Mitchell Marsh In Kevin Pietersen’s Dream 11

Ravichandran Ashwin Says It's Too Early To Comment On Rahul Dravid's Coaching Style

Ravichandran Ashwin Says It's Too Early To Comment On Rahul Dravid's Coaching Style

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle.

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners and nine more IPOs of new age companies in 2021 had 100 percent Offer for Sale (OFS) translating to transfer of risk from rich individuals to retail public.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included three Pakistanis and two each from Sri Lanka and South Africa in his T20 World Cup dream XI.

Skin To Skin Contact: How It Travelled Path Of Judiciary

Skin To Skin Contact: How It Travelled Path Of Judiciary

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme court on Thursday quashed the controversial skin to skin contact POCSO judgement. A look at the controversies this concept has garnered so far.

Advertisement