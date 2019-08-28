India Women's Football Team Departs For Uzbekistan

The Indian senior women's national football team departed for Uzbekistan on Tuesday for their back-to-back international friendlies against the hosts at the Yakkasary Stadium in Tashkent. The first match is slated for August 30, while the second is scheduled for September 2.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

The squad headed to Uzbekistan on the back of a preparatory camp in the capital which had kicked off on August 20.

Head coach Maymol Rocky stated the team is in "prime condition" ahead of their next challenge. "The camp in Delhi was a highly successful one," she maintained. "All the girls came in refreshed after a small break, and put their best foot forward in each and every session. I am happy with everyone's commitment, and performance. We are in prime condition to take on Uzbekistan," she added.

Uzbekistan are currently ranked 44 in the FIFA women's ranking while India are at 57.

The latest meeting between Uzbekistan and India was in February earlier this year in the Turkish Women's Cup, which ended in a solitary goal loss for India.

"It was a really hard-fought match against Uzbekistan. They are a strong team but we will fight to win," Maymol mentioned, before adding: "The latest test will help us see where we stand and the whole team is looking forward to giving their 100 per cent."

The Indian women have had continuous game time ever since the start of the year, playing international matches in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Nepal, Turkey and Spain, along with the Hero Gold Cup, and Hero Indian Women's League in India. In July 2019, the team moved up six places in the FIFA World Rankings.